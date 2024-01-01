Menu
2010 Toyota Highlander

Details

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

Used
VIN 5TDDK3EH4AS019130

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2011 Toyota Highlander BASE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Toyota Highlander BASE 242,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Nissan Murano Platinum 155,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 0 $23,950 + tax & lic

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-287-3241

2010 Toyota Highlander