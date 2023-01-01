Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

208,000 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Motor World

416-287-3241

XR

XR

Location

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

208,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10188309
  • VIN: 2T1KE4EE2AC042182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

