2010 Toyota Matrix

325,500 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

325,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8990773
  • Stock #: 0021
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EEXAC432899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 325,500 KM

Vehicle Description

MATRIX! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! REMOTE

KEY! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! ENGINE

AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK STRONG! LEGENDARY TOYOTA MATRIX, "GOES FOREVER"

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Covers

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

