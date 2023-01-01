$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2010 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
227,945KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10550367
- Stock #: 1958
- VIN: 2T3DF4DV1AW044213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 1958
- Mileage 227,945 KM
Vehicle Description
More fuel-efficient cars in inventory (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
3.08 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Footwell lights
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
CARGO NET STORAGE
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
FLIP AND FOLD REAR SEAT FOLDING
14.6 STEERING RATIO
REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL
6 WHEEL SPOKES
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
HARD SHELL SPARE WHEEL COVER
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
