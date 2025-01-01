$15,888+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
V6 SPORT! - 4WD
2010 Toyota RAV4
V6 SPORT! - 4WD
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,921KM
VIN 2T3RK4DV6AW033015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,921 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing>
California Classics
416-699-6630
2010 Toyota RAV4