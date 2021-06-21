2010 Toyota RAV4

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 6 6 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

1604 VIN: 2T3DF4DV3AW042365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,660 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Auto ON/OFF Headlights Intermittent rear wiper External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Trim Cloth Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Additional Features Cargo Cover 4-Wheel ABS LED Taillights Energy absorbing steering column Front cupholders Dual Vanity Mirrors Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Adjustable rear headrests Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Push-Button Start Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts 3.08 Axle Ratio Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Footwell lights 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 12V POWER OUTLET(S) 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SIRIUSXM READY SATELLITE RADIO CARGO NET STORAGE 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS REAR CENTER ARMRESTS POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR FLIP AND FOLD REAR SEAT FOLDING 14.6 STEERING RATIO REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL 6 WHEEL SPOKES OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION HARD SHELL SPARE WHEEL COVER BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS

