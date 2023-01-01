Menu
2010 Toyota Venza

0 KM

Details

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2010 Toyota Venza

2010 Toyota Venza

XLE

2010 Toyota Venza

XLE

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9902927
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB5AU030479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

