$8,000+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Yaris
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
173,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDBT4K3XA1394780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning
Two sets of keys
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
