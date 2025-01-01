Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 TOYOTA YARIS</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Two sets of keys</p>

2010 Toyota Yaris

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Yaris

Watch This Vehicle
13121711

2010 Toyota Yaris

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1761769191
  2. 1761769191
  3. 1761769191
  4. 1761769191
  5. 1761769191
  6. 1761769191
  7. 1761769191
  8. 1761769191
  9. 1761769191
  10. 1761769191
  11. 1761769191
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDBT4K3XA1394780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 TOYOTA YARIS

Air Conditioning

Two sets of keys

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2014 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Honda CR-V Touring 258,600 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 0 $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 252,300 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2010 Toyota Yaris