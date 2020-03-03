Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

647-200-9984

  11. 1583434284
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4693059
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX7AW511049
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

starts and drives good 
has 155km on it
has small scratche on the side 
selling it as is for $5499 plus tax as is 
Aya's auto sales inc
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Aya's Auto Sales

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

647-200-9984

