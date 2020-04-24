Menu
2010 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr I6

2010 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr I6

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4926243
  • Stock #: 475079
  • VIN: YV4CZ9826A1533184
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2010 Volvo XC90 3.2  AWD -  Accident-Free! Well Maintained - CarProof CarFAX Verified - Clean Title! Loaded with Blindspot Assist, Keyless Entry, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Sensors, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels,  Dual Zone Climate Control, Running Boards, Multi-Function Steering Wheel & So Much More! CarProof Verified Report! Comes with a Full Certification (Safety)  and a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available For All Credit Types!



Our Price Includes:



1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.a

2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.

3.Administration Fee.

4.OMVIC Fee.

5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.



Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.



We accept all types of credit cards.



We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)



Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd

Toronto, ON M1K 2A9

Office:(416) 451 7744

Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca

Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

