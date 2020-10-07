2011 Audi A3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.