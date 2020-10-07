Menu
Location

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

416-299-1222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1421
  • Mileage 177,610 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 AUDI A3 PREMIUM, 2.0L TURBO V4 ENGINE, INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL GERMAN PERFORMANCE & ENGINEERING | PREMIUM | FULLY LOADED, BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS, AND MUCH MORE MUST BE SEEN VERY WELL MAINTAINED, COMES CERTIFIED WITH SIX MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDING PRICE.


COMES FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDING THE PRICE.


ALSO COMES WITH SIX MONTHS OR 9000 KM FREE WARRANTY INCLUDING THE PRICE.


Or buy it without Certification for $500 less.

PRICE PLUS TAX AND LICENSING, CALL US @



416-299-1222 >> TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE 


Low rate financing, everyone will be approved.

WE ARE LOCATED Indoor Showroom @ 1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

