2011 Audi A4

138,821 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Plus Car Sales

416-551-0887

2011 Audi A4

2011 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T

2011 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-551-0887

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5694977
  • Stock #: 229
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL8BN039545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,821 KM

Vehicle Description

come certified ,  


Warranty available from 3 months to 3 years.


We provide finance for all types of credit, . Apply at: https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/car-loan-application.


A documentation fee of four hundred and ninety-fifth will apply to all finance deals. 


Auto Plus Car Sales


B-1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON, M1P 4Y1


416-676-4941

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-551-0887

647-409-4745
