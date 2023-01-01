Menu
2011 Audi A5

163,650 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2011 Audi A5

2011 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto 2.0L Premium

2011 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto 2.0L Premium

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

163,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840257
  • VIN: WAUMFBFR1BA004022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 163,650 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL 
PREMIUM PACKAGE S-LINE SEATING AND STEERING WHEEL
2.0L | QUATRO | AUTOMATIC 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

