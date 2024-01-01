Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SOLD THIS CAR AS IT IS</p><p>DRIVE  EXCELLENT</p><p> </p>

2011 Audi Q5

279,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Audi Q5

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi Q5

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1722002280
  2. 1722002289
  3. 1722002297
  4. 1722002306
  5. 1722002315
  6. 1722002325
  7. 1722002333
  8. 1722002341
  9. 1722002352
  10. 1722002360
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
279,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN WA1MKCFP9BA065857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 279,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD THIS CAR AS IT IS

DRIVE  EXCELLENT

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2014 Nissan Rogue for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue 176,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe 212,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 203,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2011 Audi Q5