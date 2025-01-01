$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Audi Q7
Quattro 4dr 3.0L Premium/7 Passenger/DVD/Navi
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L Quattro AWD, Automatic, Has 233,000 on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Navigation, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Mirrors. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
D2 Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
