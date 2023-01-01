$13,750+ tax & licensing
$13,750
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
95,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10178082
- VIN: WBAPK7C55BA820352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Lots of other SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.39 Axle Ratio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
11 TOTAL SPEAKERS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
2 SUBWOOFER
ADAPTIVE TAILLIGHTS
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
0.78 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
0.94 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
