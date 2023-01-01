2011 BMW 3 Series

$13,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 7 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10178082

10178082 Stock #: 1927

1927 VIN: WBAPK7C55BA820352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1927

Mileage 95,741 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Run flat tires Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger Automatic climate control Leatherette Upholstery Front Reading Lights Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start 3.39 Axle Ratio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Multi-function display Brake drying Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S) 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS REAR CENTER ARMRESTS WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM WOOD DASH TRIM 2 FRONT HEADRESTS 11 TOTAL SPEAKERS 2 REAR HEADRESTS 2 SUBWOOFER ADAPTIVE TAILLIGHTS ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM 0.78 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 0.94 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

