Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 3 Series

95,741 KM

Details Description Features

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

Contact Seller

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10178082
  • Stock #: 1927
  • VIN: WBAPK7C55BA820352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1927
  • Mileage 95,741 KM

Vehicle Description

HOLY COW! ONLY 95K, 3.0L IB 230HP, SNOW TIRES on rims, AWD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AT, AC, Moonroof, Heated seats, Leather, CarFax available, BMW quality and much much more .

Lots of other SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Run flat tires

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.39 Axle Ratio

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
11 TOTAL SPEAKERS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
2 SUBWOOFER
ADAPTIVE TAILLIGHTS
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
0.78 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
0.94 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 135,175 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2015 Smart fortwo Pure
 166,765 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer A...
 134,425 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic

Email AJS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory