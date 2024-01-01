Menu
<p>BEING SOLD AS IS.</p><p>SAFETY IS AN EXTRA $799</p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

362,000 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series

Xdrive

2011 BMW 3 Series

Xdrive

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
362,000KM
VIN WBAUU3C54BA542744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 362,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEING SOLD AS IS.

SAFETY IS AN EXTRA $799

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2011 BMW 3 Series