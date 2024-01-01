$5,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 BMW 3 Series
Xdrive
2011 BMW 3 Series
Xdrive
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
362,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAUU3C54BA542744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 362,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
BEING SOLD AS IS.
SAFETY IS AN EXTRA $799
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Motor World
2011 BMW 3 Series Xdrive 362,000 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLT 101,000 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 53,000 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
Email Motor World
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-287-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Motor World
416-287-3241
2011 BMW 3 Series