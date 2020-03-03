Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 243,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689915
  • VIN: WBAUU3C59BA542755
Exterior Colour
Black Sapphire Metallic (Black)
Interior Colour
Chestnut Brown (LCCZ)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

**CERTIFIED**
**2 YEARS WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value ** .
**2011 BMW 328 i Xdrive, station wagon, Loaded with leather heated seats, sensors, navigation, push button start, panoramic sunroof, 6 cyl 3.0 l engine, Clean, Driving nice.
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment
**WARRANTY available up to 3 years
* *HST (Tax) & Licencing is extra
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Power Options
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
  • pwr trunk release
Safety
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • SMART airbag deployment system
  • Side-impact protection door reinforcements
  • 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Convenience
  • Front & rear cupholders
  • Halogen free-form fog lights
Powertrain
  • Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Interlocking door anchoring system
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Black roof rails
  • Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
  • Multi-purpose centre console storage
  • Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
  • BMW ambiance lighting
  • Battery safety terminal (BST)
  • Adaptive LED brakelights
  • White turn signal indicator lenses
  • Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
  • Collapsible tube crash technology
  • 3-channel FM diversity antenna system
  • Body-coloured roof strips
  • Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
  • Tire pressure warning
  • 4-function on-board computer w/check control system
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
  • Fully-finished trunk
  • Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
  • Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
  • Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
  • HD Radio
  • Locking illuminated glove box
  • Black side window frame trim
  • Condition based service interval display
  • Dynamic cruise control
  • Black high-gloss trim
  • Folding rear centre armrest
  • Satellite radio pre-wiring
  • Front active anti-whiplash headrests
  • Pwr panorama sunroof
  • Front air scoop w/black grille & cross-bar
  • Central lock switch -inc: fuel filler door
  • Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: luminous rings
  • High-pressure headlamp washer system
  • Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
  • Start/Stop Engine Button
  • Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
  • Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close
  • xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
  • 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
  • 5-link independent rear suspension
  • Double-pivot strut front suspension
  • Twin chrome exhaust tips
  • 60/40 through-load rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, foldable centre headrest
  • Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls
  • Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
  • BMW Assist -inc: Bluetooth, (1) year safety & security pkg, advanced automatic collision notification, customer relations function, destination download, advanced concierge, MyInfo send-to-car, Google, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery
  • Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

