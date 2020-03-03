2011 BMW 3 Series

Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows rear window defogger Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet

pwr trunk release Safety Automatic Headlamps

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

SMART airbag deployment system

Side-impact protection door reinforcements

4-wheel vented disc brakes Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured bumpers

Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars Convenience Front & rear cupholders

Halogen free-form fog lights Powertrain Electronically-controlled engine cooling

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Interlocking door anchoring system

Front centre armrest w/storage

Black roof rails

Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)

Multi-purpose centre console storage

Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function

BMW ambiance lighting

Battery safety terminal (BST)

Adaptive LED brakelights

White turn signal indicator lenses

Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets

Collapsible tube crash technology

3-channel FM diversity antenna system

Body-coloured roof strips

Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome

Tire pressure warning

4-function on-board computer w/check control system

Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers

Fully-finished trunk

Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor

Dual front side-impact thorax airbags

Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)

HD Radio

Locking illuminated glove box

Black side window frame trim

Condition based service interval display

Dynamic cruise control

Black high-gloss trim

Folding rear centre armrest

Satellite radio pre-wiring

Front active anti-whiplash headrests

Pwr panorama sunroof

Front air scoop w/black grille & cross-bar

Central lock switch -inc: fuel filler door

Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: luminous rings

High-pressure headlamp washer system

Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system

Start/Stop Engine Button

Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock

Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close

xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split

3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic

5-link independent rear suspension

Double-pivot strut front suspension

Twin chrome exhaust tips

60/40 through-load rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, foldable centre headrest

Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls

Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system

BMW Assist -inc: Bluetooth, (1) year safety & security pkg, advanced automatic collision notification, customer relations function, destination download, advanced concierge, MyInfo send-to-car, Google, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery

Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...

