2011 BMW 3 Series

- Exterior
-
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
- pwr trunk release
- Safety
-
- Automatic Headlamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- SMART airbag deployment system
- Side-impact protection door reinforcements
- 4-wheel vented disc brakes
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
- Convenience
-
- Front & rear cupholders
- Halogen free-form fog lights
- Powertrain
-
- Electronically-controlled engine cooling
- Additional Features
-
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Interlocking door anchoring system
- Front centre armrest w/storage
- Black roof rails
- Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
- Multi-purpose centre console storage
- Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
- BMW ambiance lighting
- Battery safety terminal (BST)
- Adaptive LED brakelights
- White turn signal indicator lenses
- Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
- Collapsible tube crash technology
- 3-channel FM diversity antenna system
- Body-coloured roof strips
- Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
- Tire pressure warning
- 4-function on-board computer w/check control system
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
- Fully-finished trunk
- Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
- Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
- Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
- HD Radio
- Locking illuminated glove box
- Black side window frame trim
- Condition based service interval display
- Dynamic cruise control
- Black high-gloss trim
- Folding rear centre armrest
- Satellite radio pre-wiring
- Front active anti-whiplash headrests
- Pwr panorama sunroof
- Front air scoop w/black grille & cross-bar
- Central lock switch -inc: fuel filler door
- Bi-xenon headlamps -inc: luminous rings
- High-pressure headlamp washer system
- Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
- Start/Stop Engine Button
- Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
- Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close
- xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
- 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
- 5-link independent rear suspension
- Double-pivot strut front suspension
- Twin chrome exhaust tips
- 60/40 through-load rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, foldable centre headrest
- Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls
- Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
- BMW Assist -inc: Bluetooth, (1) year safety & security pkg, advanced automatic collision notification, customer relations function, destination download, advanced concierge, MyInfo send-to-car, Google, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery
- Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...
