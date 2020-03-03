2011 BMW 3 Series

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features HD Radio

Premium Synthetic Seats

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

