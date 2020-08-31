Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

170,024 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Frontline Motors

416-451-7744

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

170,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5778450
  • Stock #: 475160
  • VIN: WBADX1C54BE570368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 475160
  • Mileage 170,024 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW Cabriolet 335is M-Sport Package - One-Owner!  Well Maintained - Gray On Black Leather! Great Shape!  Loaded With Navi, Sports Seats, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth, Comfort Access with Push Button Start Park Assist, Keyless Entry,  Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Xenon Light, AM/FM/USB Audio, Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

