2011 BMW 3 Series

119,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

119,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8087509
  • Stock #: 0018
  • VIN: WBAPG7C52BA936352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM! ONLY 119500 KM! BMW! 323I! SEDAN! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF！ALLOY RIMS!

POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! GOOD BODY! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNING LIGHT! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Premium Synthetic Seats

