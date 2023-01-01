Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

163,000 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547018
  • Stock #: 0007
  • VIN: WBAPG7C52BA794858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

323I! RWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! TWO COMPLETE SET OF

TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! GOOD BODY AND TIRES! GOOD

BRAKES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Premium Synthetic Seats

