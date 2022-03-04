Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

213,000 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

550i xDrive

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

213,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8521235
  Stock #: 0017
  VIN: WBAFU9C56BC786704

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

550! X DRIVE! V8! TWIN TURBO!  M SPORT PACKAGE! HEADUP DISPLAY!  PUSH START! NAVI!

BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! POWER TRUNK! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! 

SECOND ROW HEATED SEAT! HEATED AND COOLED FRONT ROW SEAT! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! TURBO GOOD!  DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIBALE!

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

