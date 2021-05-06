Menu
2011 BMW X3

184,164 KM

$8,350

+ tax & licensing
$8,350

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2011 BMW X3

2011 BMW X3

X3|AWD|28I|SUNROOF|POWER SEATS

2011 BMW X3

X3|AWD|28I|SUNROOF|POWER SEATS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$8,350

+ taxes & licensing

184,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7066906
  • Stock #: 21612A
  • VIN: 5UXWX5C56BL713298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 21612A
  • Mileage 184,164 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE IN ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

