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<p>🚙 <strong>2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD</strong> 🔥 <strong>LUXURY • PERFORMANCE • ALL-WHEEL DRIVE • PRICED TO SELL!</strong> 🔥</p><p>📍 Ontario Cars 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8 📞 647-219-0000</p><h3>VEHICLE DETAILS</h3><p>✔ 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i ✔ 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 Engine ✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive ✔ 7 Passengers Seating Capacity ✔ Runs & Drives Excellent ✔ Luxury SUV with Powerful Performance</p><h3>FEATURES & OPTIONS</h3><p>✨ Premium Leather Interior 🔥 Heated Front Seats ❄️ Dual-Zone Climate Control 🪟 Panoramic Sunroof 📱 Bluetooth Connectivity 🎵 Premium Sound System 📷 Backup Camera 🧭 Navigation System 🔑 Push-Button Start 🛞 Alloy Wheels 🪞 Power Heated Mirrors 🛣 Cruise Control 💺 Power Adjustable Seats</p><h3>SAFETY FEATURES</h3><p>🛡️ Front, Side & Curtain Airbags 🚦 ABS Braking System ⚙️ Traction Control 🚘 Stability Control 🌧 Rain-Sensing Wipers 💡 Automatic Headlights</p><h3>WHY BUY FROM ONTARIO CARS?</h3><p>🏆 Serving Customers for 14 Years 🤝 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat or Referral Clients 📄 Free Vehicle History Report Available 🛡️ Extended Warranty Programs Available (Up to 3 Years) 💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome</p><h3>PERFECT FOR</h3><p>👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Driving 🏙 Daily Commuting 🛣 Long Road Trips ❄️ Canadian Winter Driving ✨ Luxury SUV Enthusiasts</p><p>🚦 <strong>Price + HST & Licensing Only. No Hidden Fees.</strong></p><p>📞 Call 647-219-0000 today to book your test drive before its gone!</p>

2011 BMW X5

169,845 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW X5

35i

Watch This Vehicle
14293001

2011 BMW X5

35i

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
169,845KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXZV4C56BL409952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,845 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD 🔥 LUXURY • PERFORMANCE • ALL-WHEEL DRIVE • PRICED TO SELL! 🔥

📍 Ontario Cars 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8 📞 647-219-0000

VEHICLE DETAILS

✔ 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i ✔ 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 Engine ✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive ✔ 7 Passengers Seating Capacity ✔ Runs & Drives Excellent ✔ Luxury SUV with Powerful Performance

FEATURES & OPTIONS

✨ Premium Leather Interior 🔥 Heated Front Seats ❄️ Dual-Zone Climate Control 🪟 Panoramic Sunroof 📱 Bluetooth Connectivity 🎵 Premium Sound System 📷 Backup Camera 🧭 Navigation System 🔑 Push-Button Start 🛞 Alloy Wheels 🪞 Power Heated Mirrors 🛣 Cruise Control 💺 Power Adjustable Seats

SAFETY FEATURES

🛡️ Front, Side & Curtain Airbags 🚦 ABS Braking System ⚙️ Traction Control 🚘 Stability Control 🌧 Rain-Sensing Wipers 💡 Automatic Headlights

WHY BUY FROM ONTARIO CARS?

🏆 Serving Customers for 14 Years 🤝 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat or Referral Clients 📄 Free Vehicle History Report Available 🛡️ Extended Warranty Programs Available (Up to 3 Years) 💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome

PERFECT FOR

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Driving 🏙 Daily Commuting 🛣 Long Road Trips ❄️ Canadian Winter Driving ✨ Luxury SUV Enthusiasts

🚦 Price + HST & Licensing Only. No Hidden Fees.

📞 Call 647-219-0000 today to book your test drive before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2011 BMW X5