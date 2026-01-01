$9,950+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW X5
35i
2011 BMW X5
35i
Location
Ontario Cars
440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
647-219-0000
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 169,845 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD 🔥 LUXURY • PERFORMANCE • ALL-WHEEL DRIVE • PRICED TO SELL! 🔥
📍 Ontario Cars 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8 📞 647-219-0000VEHICLE DETAILS
✔ 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i ✔ 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 Engine ✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive ✔ 7 Passengers Seating Capacity ✔ Runs & Drives Excellent ✔ Luxury SUV with Powerful PerformanceFEATURES & OPTIONS
✨ Premium Leather Interior 🔥 Heated Front Seats ❄️ Dual-Zone Climate Control 🪟 Panoramic Sunroof 📱 Bluetooth Connectivity 🎵 Premium Sound System 📷 Backup Camera 🧭 Navigation System 🔑 Push-Button Start 🛞 Alloy Wheels 🪞 Power Heated Mirrors 🛣 Cruise Control 💺 Power Adjustable SeatsSAFETY FEATURES
🛡️ Front, Side & Curtain Airbags 🚦 ABS Braking System ⚙️ Traction Control 🚘 Stability Control 🌧 Rain-Sensing Wipers 💡 Automatic HeadlightsWHY BUY FROM ONTARIO CARS?
🏆 Serving Customers for 14 Years 🤝 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat or Referral Clients 📄 Free Vehicle History Report Available 🛡️ Extended Warranty Programs Available (Up to 3 Years) 💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types WelcomePERFECT FOR
👨👩👧👦 Family Driving 🏙 Daily Commuting 🛣 Long Road Trips ❄️ Canadian Winter Driving ✨ Luxury SUV Enthusiasts
🚦 Price + HST & Licensing Only. No Hidden Fees.
📞 Call 647-219-0000 today to book your test drive before it's gone!
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