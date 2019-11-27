Menu
2011 Buick Lucerne

CXL

Location

Hogan Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited

5000 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 4L9

416-291-5054

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,326KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4379268
  • Stock #: WN117062
  • VIN: 1G4HC5EMXBU117062
Exterior Colour
Silver
Engine
6-cylinder

Large Car

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 3.9L V6 SFI VVT FLEXIBLE FUEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

