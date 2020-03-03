Menu
2011 Cadillac CTS

LEATHER-PANOR-ROOF-HEATED-BOSE-S-LOADED

Canadian Auto Price

820 Markham Rd, Unit 3, Scarborough, ON M1H 2Y2

416-297-9797

$7,887

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4749894
  • VIN: 1G6DA5EY0B0153330
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

AUTOMATIC, BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT , PANORAMIC-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH . HEATED SEATS . AUDIO SYSTEM, PREMIUM SURFACES, AUTOMATIC , heated mirrors .ONE OWNER OF LEASE DIRECTY FROM GM CANADA , USB , PW, PM, PDL, A/C , AM, FM, STEREO, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL ,TRACTION CONTROL ,BLUETOOTH , ABS, All Power Options, WALK WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED*OPEN FINANCE Available from as low As-FROM 4.9% OAC $0 Down .MONTHLY PAYMENT & TERMS, MAY VARY & ARE BASED. O.A.C..... 

SUPER CLEAN AND IN IMMACULATE CONDITION, CANADIAN CAR..NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS...OAC, ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST TAX AND LICENSING . Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699.00!! PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR MORE DETAILS. 

PLS VISIT OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.CANADIANAUTOPRICE.CA///////// FOR MORE INVENTORY. 

CANADIAN AUTO PRICE 820 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON M1H2Y2 

Sales: 416-297-9797/ 1 (888) 745-9769 

More About CANADIAN AUTO PRICE :We Offer Retail Pre-Owned Financing 100% Approved Wholesale Warranty Trade-Ins 

Hours : Monday: 9am to 9pm Tuesday: 9am to 9pm Wednesday: 9am to 9pm Thursday: 9am to 9pm Friday: 9am to 9pm Saturday: 9am to 8pm Sunday: 12pm to 6pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

