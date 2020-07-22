Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

15,480 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Frontline Motors

416-451-7744

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 2SS Synergy Special Edition 6.2L (426hp)

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 2SS Synergy Special Edition 6.2L (426hp)

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

  1. 5380874
  2. 5380874
  3. 5380874
  4. 5380874
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5380874
  • Stock #: 475130
  • VIN: 2G1FT1EW8B9211372

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,480KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 475130
  • Mileage 15,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Coupe Synergy Series Special Edition - 6.2L (426hp), 6-Speed Manual - Accident-Free! Black on Gray Leather interior - Loaded With  Heads-up Display, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, 20 Inch BBS Alloy Wheels, Brembo Brakes, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Boston Premium Sound System, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Cruise Control, AM/FM/USB Audio, Wheel Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frontline Motors

2011 Subaru Outback ...
 161,598 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 140,373 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 121,291 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

Call Dealer

416-451-XXXX

(click to show)

416-451-7744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory