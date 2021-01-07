Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

90,331 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT RS V6 3.6L 090,331KM LEATHER - NO ACCIDENT!

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT RS V6 3.6L 090,331KM LEATHER - NO ACCIDENT!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6421660
  • Stock #: 318209
  • VIN: 2G1FC1EDXB9184299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 90,331 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2LT RS V6 3.6L EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN VEHICLE ON MOST DESIRED COLOR COMBINATION -  RED ON BLACK WITH ONLY 090,331KM COMES EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS - 19" ALLOY RIMS - K&N COLD AIR INTAKE - BOSTON SOUND SYSTEM - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCK - ICE COLD A/C - CD/USB/AUX - NEW BRAKES - FRESH OIL CHANGE  - CERTIFIED AND READY FOR SAME DAY PICKUP! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

