Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

118,389 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,389KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747395
  • Stock #: 11811 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: 1G1PA5SH1B7179969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,389 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, an eight-way (manual) adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories and a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 118,389 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 118,389 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 BMW 3 Series 33...
 197,467 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory