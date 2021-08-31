Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

205,400 KM

Details Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB-EXTRA CLEAN-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB-EXTRA CLEAN-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

205,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7963130
  • VIN: 1G1PA5SH1B7192205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 217,529 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT...
 172,557 KM
$6,490 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX-...
 246,455 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory