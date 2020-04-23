Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 238,492KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4897710
  • VIN: 2CNALPEC8B6360579
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean SAFETY – Available







WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available















FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER



598 DANFORTH ROAD



SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7







4166903227 ADVENTURELANE.COM.











If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********







We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************







These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.







* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

