2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT Platinum Edition comes with heated seats, Cruise control, Sunroof , Leather seats,Alloy wheels and much more

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 0 , 9 3 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9696106

9696106 VIN: 1G1ZD5EU6BF325796

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 240,933 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Seating Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

