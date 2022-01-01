Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

306,644 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" WT

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" WT

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

306,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8101003
  • VIN: 1GCRKPEA3BZ187809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 306,644 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

