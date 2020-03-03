Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Express

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Express

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

  1. 4748697
  2. 4748697
  3. 4748697
  4. 4748697
  5. 4748697
  6. 4748697
  7. 4748697
  8. 4748697
  9. 4748697
  10. 4748697
  11. 4748697
  12. 4748697
  13. 4748697
  14. 4748697
  15. 4748697
  16. 4748697
  17. 4748697
  18. 4748697
  19. 4748697
  20. 4748697
  21. 4748697
  22. 4748697
  23. 4748697
  24. 4748697
  25. 4748697
  26. 4748697
  27. 4748697
  28. 4748697
  29. 4748697
  30. 4748697
  31. 4748697
  32. 4748697
  33. 4748697
  34. 4748697
  35. 4748697
  36. 4748697
  37. 4748697
  38. 4748697
  39. 4748697
  40. 4748697
Contact Seller

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,235KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4748697
  • Stock #: 1350
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG5BR726746
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

161K, 3.6L V6, Stow-n-Go, Clean CarFax, Fully Certified Ready to go, All new brakes, Great for family ideal for contractor as well, Well maintained, Reliable platform, Very clean

CALL US, WE MAY HAVE OTHERS IN STOCK THAT ARE NOT ADVERTISED

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, 90-day exchange privilege*, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

*Contact us for more details

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Air Bags
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Clock
  • CENTRE CONSOLE
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Cup Holder
  • STOW N GO SEATS
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • rear air conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Air Condition
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Air filtration
  • Front overhead console
Security
  • Anti-Theft
  • Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • low fuel
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Full wheel covers
  • Front air dam
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front cupholders
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Braking Assist
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Conversation mirror
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Front power windows
  • Audio Steering Controls
  • Seven Passenger Seating
  • Body-color body side moldings
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • AIR BAGS (CURTAIN)
  • AIR BAGS (SIDE)
  • AUTO DOWN WINDOW - DRVR
  • ONBOARD COMP. (DTE;LPER100;TEMP;ENGTIME)
  • VAR. INTERMITTENT WIPERS
  • THIRD RD ROW SEATING
  • DUAL AIR AND HEAT
  • AUTO DOWN WINDOWS
  • THIRD ROW FLAT FOLDING FLAT SEATS
  • FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
  • JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • 160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
  • 3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
  • 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
  • CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • CARGO NET STORAGE
  • FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
  • SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • 12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

2013 Ford Taurus AWD...
 135,961 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Altima S
 195,700 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic DX
 190,951 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5311

Send A Message