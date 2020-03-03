Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus NAVIGATION, LEATHER Loaded!

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus NAVIGATION, LEATHER Loaded!

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,948KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799688
  • Stock #: 318077
  • VIN: 2D4RN5DG2BR695818
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Stow 'N Go 1-Owner Clean Vehicle Comes Equipped With Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Steering, Power Sliding Doors, Power Rear Tail gate, Alloy Wheels, Front & Rear Power Windows, Power Lock, Key-Less Entry, Ice Cold A/C,Rear A/C, & Much Much More..


*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!

Good Bad Or No Credit ....? - Don't Worry We Finance All Types Of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In person For On-Spot Approval.

Call / Txt: 416-827-7667 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.!!!

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty On All Vehicles **

Price Includes:
1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2. Administration Fee.
3. PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4. CarFax History Report.
5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

Monday to Thursday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM
Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday: Closed

MOTOR VALLEY
2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8
DIR: 416-827-7667
www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag

