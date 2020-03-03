Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

$8,797

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,337KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4816809
  • Stock #: PW0668Y
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DGXBR673851
Exterior Colour
Dark Charcoal
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Rates as Low As **3.99% o.a.c. Any Credit Approved! Good Credit, BadCredit, No Credit all credit applications are accepted and Welcome! TorontoAuto Group has been in business since 1999 with over 46,000 units sold. We carry a large selection of over 725 used cars, trucks, vans and SUV sin stock! Please call today. We specialize in 2nd chance auto loanapprovals. We are the credit rebuilding specialists weservice ALL of Ontario, we offer Free HomeDelivery . Thank you for your consideration we lookforward to putting you in your next vehicle. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm withyou. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here tohelp you. Rebuild your credit rebuild your life!! Trades: we take any trade! High KM / Low KM / Older / Newer. *** We Will Buy Your Trader Even if You Don't BuyOur Vehicle*** ** Vehicle is notdrivable, not certified. Certification and E-testing are available for$695+HST** ** Please note,all 2016, 2017,2018, 2019 model year are previous daily rental **

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • 4 Speakers
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • Black Side Roof Rails
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
  • Quick Order Package 29E SE Canada Value Package
  • Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
  • 16' x 6.5' steel wheels
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
  • 3rd row seats: split-bench
  • Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

Toronto Auto Group

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

