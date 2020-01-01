Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

204,000 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

SXT

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

204,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6265863
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG9BR692701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** CERTIFIED **. 
** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value** 
** ACCIDENTS FREE**. 
** 2011 DODGE GRAND-CARAVAN SXT, V6 3.6 L engine, full stown go, 203,xxx km, Clean, Driving nice. 
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Sundays, open only by appointment**. 
**WARRANTY available up to 3 years 
* *HST Licencing is extra*. *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.  ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

