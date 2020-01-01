+ taxes & licensing
647-504-9487
585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2
647-504-9487
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
** CERTIFIED **.
** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value**
** ACCIDENTS FREE**.
** 2011 DODGE GRAND-CARAVAN SXT, V6 3.6 L engine, full stown go, 203,xxx km, Clean, Driving nice.
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Sundays, open only by appointment**.
**WARRANTY available up to 3 years
* *HST Licencing is extra*. *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish
Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2