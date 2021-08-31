Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,769 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7848891
  2. 7848891
  3. 7848891
  4. 7848891
  5. 7848891
  6. 7848891
  7. 7848891
  8. 7848891
  9. 7848891
  10. 7848891
  11. 7848891
  12. 7848891
  13. 7848891
  14. 7848891
  15. 7848891
  16. 7848891
  17. 7848891
  18. 7848891
  19. 7848891
  20. 7848891
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

156,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7848891
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG7BR686217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,769 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 237,837 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 165,876 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 145,134 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory