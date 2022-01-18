$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
416-287-0020
2011 Dodge Journey
2011 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
416-287-0020
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
196,336KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8143921
- Stock #: 19601 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
- VIN: 3D4PH6FG1BT518142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 196,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8