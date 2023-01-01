$10,750+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Crown Victoria
P71 Police Interceptor
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
111,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10363059
- Stock #: 1870
- VIN: 2FABP7BV8BX178187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Lots of CROWN VICTORIAS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Body-color body side moldings
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Front struts
Driver seat manual adjustments
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
2 REAR HEADRESTS
