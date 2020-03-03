Menu
2011 Ford Crown Victoria

P71 Police Interceptor

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

P71 Police Interceptor

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,036KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4748673
  • Stock #: 1309
  • VIN: 2FABP7BVXBX133655
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low KMs - 114KM, Certified, CarFax available, No rust, No emissions issues, Seats in great shape, 4.6L V8, Panther platform body on frame, Perfect working order, Great highway cruiser,

LOTS OF CROWN VICTORIAS IN OUR INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/O6C4LY2m-vM

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Convenience
  • Cup Holder
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Safety
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front side airbags
Additional Features
  • Interior Trunk Release
  • Cloth Interior
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front cupholders
  • Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Body-color body side moldings
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • Front struts
  • Driver seat manual adjustments
  • Aux. 12v Outlet
  • AIR BAGS (SIDE)
  • AUTO DOWN WINDOW - DRVR
  • VAR. INTERMITTENT WIPERS
  • POWER SEAT (DRVR)
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TIRE FILL ALERT WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
  • VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
  • DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

