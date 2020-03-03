2011 Ford Crown Victoria

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
+ taxes & licensing
Low KMs - 114KM, Certified, CarFax available, No rust, No emissions issues, Seats in great shape, 4.6L V8, Panther platform body on frame, Perfect working order, Great highway cruiser,
LOTS OF CROWN VICTORIAS IN OUR INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars.
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/O6C4LY2m-vM
All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.
