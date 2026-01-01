2011 Ford E-Series Cutaway

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<p>🚐 <strong>2011 FORD E-450 SUPER DUTY MOBILE UNIT</strong> 🔥 <strong>ONLY 98,498 KM – PRICED TO SELL FAST!</strong> 🔥</p><p>📍 <strong>Ontario Cars</strong> 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8 📞 <strong>Call Anytime:</strong> 647-219-0000</p><p>✅ Lowest Price in the Market ✅ 3-Year Warranty Available ✅ Financing Options Available – Everyone Approved! ✅ Runs & Drives Excellent ✅ Fully Tested & Ready for Work</p><p> </p><p>🚐 <strong>VEHICLE INFORMATION</strong></p><p>• 2011 Ford E-450 Super Duty Cutaway • Powerful 6.8L Triton V10 Gas Engine • Automatic Transmission • Dual Rear Wheel Commercial Chassis • Rear-Wheel Drive (E-450 Commercial Platform) • Only 98,498 KM</p><p> </p><p>🏢 <strong>PROFESSIONALLY BUILT MOBILE WORK UNIT</strong></p><p>This unique Ford E-450 features a professionally converted walk-through mobile workspace with:</p><p>✔ Walk-through Interior Design ✔ Multiple Seating Areas ✔ Built-in Storage Cabinets ✔ Interior Work Counters & Workstations ✔ Roof Ventilation System ✔ Interior Lighting Throughout ✔ Spacious Rear Work Area ✔ Multiple Passenger Seats</p><p> </p><p>🔧 <strong>PERFECT FOR:</strong></p><p>✔ Mobile Office ✔ Construction Site Office ✔ Film Production Unit ✔ Event Support Vehicle ✔ Mobile Command Center ✔ Community Outreach Program ✔ Mobile Workshop ✔ Camper / RV Conversion Project</p><p> </p><p>✨ <strong>FEATURES & OPTIONS</strong></p><p>🚘 Automatic Transmission ❄️ Air Conditioning 🪟 Power Windows 🔒 Power Door Locks 🛣️ Cruise Control 🪞 Power Mirrors 💺 Multiple Passenger Seating 📦 Built-In Storage Systems</p><p> </p><p>🌟 <strong>WHY BUY FROM ONTARIO CARS?</strong></p><p>🏆 Serving Customers for 14 Years 🤝 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat or Referral Clients 📄 Free Vehicle History Report Available 🛡️ Extended Warranty Programs Available 💰 Competitive Financing Solutions</p><p>🌐 <a href=http://www.theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>www.theontariocars.com</a> 👍 <a href=http://www.facebook.com/ontariocar rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>www.facebook.com/ontariocar</a></p><p> </p><p>🚦 <strong>Price + HST & Licensing Only.</strong> All Other Fees Included.</p><p>📞 Call 647-219-0000 today to book your viewing before its gone!</p>

2011 Ford E-Series Cutaway

98,498 KM

Details Description

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Econoline Commercial Cutaway E-450 Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle
14283851

2011 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Econoline Commercial Cutaway E-450 Super Duty

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,498KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FSXBDA57894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 10
  • Mileage 98,498 KM

Vehicle Description

🚐 2011 FORD E-450 SUPER DUTY MOBILE UNIT 🔥 ONLY 98,498 KM – PRICED TO SELL FAST! 🔥

📍 Ontario Cars 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8 📞 Call Anytime: 647-219-0000

✅ Lowest Price in the Market ✅ 3-Year Warranty Available ✅ Financing Options Available – Everyone Approved! ✅ Runs & Drives Excellent ✅ Fully Tested & Ready for Work

 

🚐 VEHICLE INFORMATION

• 2011 Ford E-450 Super Duty Cutaway • Powerful 6.8L Triton V10 Gas Engine • Automatic Transmission • Dual Rear Wheel Commercial Chassis • Rear-Wheel Drive (E-450 Commercial Platform) • Only 98,498 KM

 

🏢 PROFESSIONALLY BUILT MOBILE WORK UNIT

This unique Ford E-450 features a professionally converted walk-through mobile workspace with:

✔ Walk-through Interior Design ✔ Multiple Seating Areas ✔ Built-in Storage Cabinets ✔ Interior Work Counters & Workstations ✔ Roof Ventilation System ✔ Interior Lighting Throughout ✔ Spacious Rear Work Area ✔ Multiple Passenger Seats

 

🔧 PERFECT FOR:

✔ Mobile Office ✔ Construction Site Office ✔ Film Production Unit ✔ Event Support Vehicle ✔ Mobile Command Center ✔ Community Outreach Program ✔ Mobile Workshop ✔ Camper / RV Conversion Project

 

✨ FEATURES & OPTIONS

🚘 Automatic Transmission ❄️ Air Conditioning 🪟 Power Windows 🔒 Power Door Locks 🛣️ Cruise Control 🪞 Power Mirrors 💺 Multiple Passenger Seating 📦 Built-In Storage Systems

 

🌟 WHY BUY FROM ONTARIO CARS?

🏆 Serving Customers for 14 Years 🤝 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat or Referral Clients 📄 Free Vehicle History Report Available 🛡️ Extended Warranty Programs Available 💰 Competitive Financing Solutions

🌐 www.theontariocars.com 👍 www.facebook.com/ontariocar

 

🚦 Price + HST & Licensing Only. All Other Fees Included.

📞 Call 647-219-0000 today to book your viewing before it's gone!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$18,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2011 Ford E-Series Cutaway