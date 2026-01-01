$18,950+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Econoline Commercial Cutaway E-450 Super Duty
2011 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Econoline Commercial Cutaway E-450 Super Duty
Location
Ontario Cars
440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
647-219-0000
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 10
- Mileage 98,498 KM
Vehicle Description
🚐 2011 FORD E-450 SUPER DUTY MOBILE UNIT 🔥 ONLY 98,498 KM – PRICED TO SELL FAST! 🔥
📍 Ontario Cars 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8 📞 Call Anytime: 647-219-0000
✅ Lowest Price in the Market ✅ 3-Year Warranty Available ✅ Financing Options Available – Everyone Approved! ✅ Runs & Drives Excellent ✅ Fully Tested & Ready for Work
🚐 VEHICLE INFORMATION
• 2011 Ford E-450 Super Duty Cutaway • Powerful 6.8L Triton V10 Gas Engine • Automatic Transmission • Dual Rear Wheel Commercial Chassis • Rear-Wheel Drive (E-450 Commercial Platform) • Only 98,498 KM
🏢 PROFESSIONALLY BUILT MOBILE WORK UNIT
This unique Ford E-450 features a professionally converted walk-through mobile workspace with:
✔ Walk-through Interior Design ✔ Multiple Seating Areas ✔ Built-in Storage Cabinets ✔ Interior Work Counters & Workstations ✔ Roof Ventilation System ✔ Interior Lighting Throughout ✔ Spacious Rear Work Area ✔ Multiple Passenger Seats
🔧 PERFECT FOR:
✔ Mobile Office ✔ Construction Site Office ✔ Film Production Unit ✔ Event Support Vehicle ✔ Mobile Command Center ✔ Community Outreach Program ✔ Mobile Workshop ✔ Camper / RV Conversion Project
✨ FEATURES & OPTIONS
🚘 Automatic Transmission ❄️ Air Conditioning 🪟 Power Windows 🔒 Power Door Locks 🛣️ Cruise Control 🪞 Power Mirrors 💺 Multiple Passenger Seating 📦 Built-In Storage Systems
🌟 WHY BUY FROM ONTARIO CARS?
🏆 Serving Customers for 14 Years 🤝 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat or Referral Clients 📄 Free Vehicle History Report Available 🛡️ Extended Warranty Programs Available 💰 Competitive Financing Solutions
🌐 www.theontariocars.com 👍 www.facebook.com/ontariocar
🚦 Price + HST & Licensing Only. All Other Fees Included.
📞 Call 647-219-0000 today to book your viewing before it's gone!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-219-0000