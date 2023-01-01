$11,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2011 Ford Edge
Limited AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10425786
- Stock #: 0023
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC7BBB62148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LTD! AWD! SUPER LOW KM! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER SEAT! TWO PANELS SUNROOF!
ICE COLD A/C! PUSH START! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! HEATED
SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE！ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE ! CERTIFBALE
AT $599 EXTRA!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.