Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Edge

0 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1644098840
  2. 1644098738
  3. 1644098718
  4. 1644098784
  5. 1644098798
  6. 1644098776
  7. 1644098759
  8. 1644098826
  9. 1644098853
  10. 1644098703
  11. 1644099367
  12. 1644099379
  13. 1644098900
  14. 1644098888
  15. 1644098915
  16. 1644098870
  17. 1644098881
  18. 1644099002
  19. 1644099012
  20. 1644099025
  21. 1644099036
  22. 1644099047
  23. 1644099068
  24. 1644099092
  25. 1644099108
  26. 1644099120
  27. 1644099132
  28. 1644099142
  29. 1644099152
  30. 1644099165
  31. 1644099189
  32. 1644099203
  33. 1644099217
  34. 1644099230
  35. 1644099243
  36. 1644099261
  37. 1644099271
  38. 1644099284
  39. 1644099308
  40. 1644099325
  41. 1644099338
  42. 1644099348
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186952
  • Stock #: 19282- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC5BBA36967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2015 Kia Soul SX/NAV...
 0 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 0 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Grand Cher...
 0 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory