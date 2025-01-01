Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Ford Escape

85,763 KM

Details Features

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12893345

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1755886117
  2. 1755886117
  3. 1755886134
  4. 1755886139
  5. 1755886164
  6. 1755886172
  7. 1755886173
  8. 1755886180
  9. 1755886186
  10. 1755886213
  11. 1755886246
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,763KM
VIN 1FMCU0DG8BKC34785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,763 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT 85,763 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT 243,978 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Buick Verano Convenience 1 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Buick Verano Convenience 1 0 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2011 Ford Escape