Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT/ 4 CYLINDER / FUEL SAVER / ALLOYS / AC/

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT/ 4 CYLINDER / FUEL SAVER / ALLOYS / AC/

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9476781
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D76BKB39898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS AS TRADE RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WILL REQUIRE FRONT WHEEL BEARING. YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE !!!

 

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Executive Motors

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 195,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 202,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Pilot TOU...
 225,000 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory