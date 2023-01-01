Menu
2011 Ford F-150

187,391 KM

Details Description Features

$10,695

+ tax & licensing
$10,695

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5ft box

2011 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5ft box

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,695

+ taxes & licensing

187,391KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10358001
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9BFC74573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,391 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT!! 

4x4 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB
EcoBoost 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 365hp 420ft. lbs.

AIR CONDITIONING | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | 
POWER DOORS | POWER SEATS | POWER WINDOWS 
AFTERMARKET WHEELS 


SAFETY CERTIFIED! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE --- SAME DAY APPROVALS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

