2011 Ford F-150
XLT 6.5ft box
187,391KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10358001
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET9BFC74573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,391 KM
Vehicle Description
IN TRANSIT!!
4x4 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB
EcoBoost 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 365hp 420ft. lbs.
AIR CONDITIONING | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL |
POWER DOORS | POWER SEATS | POWER WINDOWS
AFTERMARKET WHEELS
SAFETY CERTIFIED!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE --- SAME DAY APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
