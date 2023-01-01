2011 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10358001

10358001 VIN: 1FTFW1ET9BFC74573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 187,391 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Turbocharged Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

