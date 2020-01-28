2011 Ford F-150

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS "NO AUCTION PURCHASES". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.
- Powertrain
-
- Convenience
-
- CARGO LAMP
- Interval wipers
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
-
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Delayed accessory pwr
- Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
- Safety
-
- Child safety rear door locks
- Dual note horn
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
- Windows
-
- Rear window privacy glass
- Suspension
-
- Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Black front/rear stone cuffs
- Fixed rear window
- Black door & tailgate handles
- Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
- Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
- Colour-coordinated carpet
- HD shock absorbers
- Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
- 4-wheel drive
- outside temp display
- 2-ton jack
- Seatback map pockets
- Securilock anti-theft ignition
- Side-impact airbags
- Front Coil Springs
- Rear grab handles
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
- Bright headlamps w/autolamp
- Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
- Front/rear aux pwr point
- Front grab handles
- Front/rear dome lamps
- Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
- Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
- 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
- Autolock features for child safety seats
- Single Exhaust
- Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
- Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
- Intelligent oil life monitor
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
- Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
- Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 3-point centre lap belt
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
- Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, black mesh
- Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.