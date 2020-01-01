Menu
2011 Ford F-150

284,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

284,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6218532
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF8BFC08054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 284,000 KM

Vehicle Description

www.justdealsltd.com
Excellent conditions  As is
Safety is extra YOU CAN CALL US TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT @ (416-230-1586)
location @3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough
ONLY OPEN WITH APPOIMENT

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

